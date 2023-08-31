Raksha Bandhan 2023 roundup: Sara Ali Khan-Taimur, Kartik Aaryan-Katori; Top 10 best celeb pics celebrating the festival

A look at top Bollywood stars and how they celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Kartik Aaryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared the best Raksha Bandhan pic of 2023. Don't miss noticing his cute dog Katori.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan tied Rakhi to Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The Pataudi family

Raksha Bandha is all about being with family for Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and more.

Akshay Kumar

The OMG 2 star shared a throwback picture with his sister.

The Bachchan Family

Mamta Banerjee tied Rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan and spent quality time with his family.

Kangana Ranaut

The actress shared a happy picture with brother from celebrations.

Shehnaaz Gill

The Bigg Boss 13 star shared happy pictures from Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt shared picture with sisters and called them his pillars of strength.

Genelia Dsouza

Genelia Dsouza shared a cute picture and penned a sweet note for her birthday.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan surely has many sisters.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with her brothers from her engagement ceremony.

Shilpa Shetty's kids

Shilpa Shetty shared the cutest pictures of her kids celebrating the festival.

