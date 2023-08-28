Raksha Bandhan 2023: Style inspo from Sara Ali Khan and more desi girls of Bollywood

Take styling notes from Bollywood divas for this Raksha Bandhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Flaunt your Indianness in Anarkali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Such pant and corset top set with a jacket make a perfect ensemble for this festive time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black is beauty just like Parineeti Chopra is oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Get in the trend of saree like Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan never leaves a chance to express her saree love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday flaunting her desi side with indo-western style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shine like Shraddha Kapoor this Rakshabandhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi looks enchanting in a white saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Young girls are in love with sarees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara Sutaria looks glamorous and graceful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!