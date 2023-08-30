Raksha Bandhan 2023: The most fashionable celeb siblings

A look at the most stylish Bollywood siblings who give us goals.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor - Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi have fashion choices that are glamorous and youthful.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Karisma Kapoor

Kareena and Karisma are always well-dressed in their most stylish way.

Malaika Arora - Amrita Arora

Malaika and Amrita are other stylish siblings in the tinsel town.

Sonam Kapoor - Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is called as fashionista of B’tiwn and her sister Rhea Kapoor, a fashion designer, is behind her styling.

Shahid Kapoor - Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are the dapper boys. two of the most stylish sibling duos in tinsel town.

Alia Bhatt - Shaheen Bhatt

Alia and Shaheen’s styling captures modernity and contemporary.

Sara Ali Khan - Ibrahim

Sara and Ibrahim have always surprised us be it their fashionable looks or their bonding.

Huma Qureshi - Saqib Saleem

Huma and Saqib are the stylish sibling duo with their fashion game being 10.

Suhana Khan - Aryan Khan

Suhana and Aryan have a mix of glamour and relatability.

Saif Ali Khan - Soha Ali Khan

Saif and Soha are the Pataudi siblings and royalty is carried along.

