Raksha Bandhan 2023: The most popular celeb siblings and their educational qualifications

The educational details of Bollywood siblings will leave you amazedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor pursued a film course from The Lee Strasberg and Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA. Khushi Kapoor attended the New York Film Academy for higher studies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. Sunny Kaushal studied and attempted Chartered AccountantSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika holds a degree in Economics and a minor in Communications. Amrita’s educational details are not much known but has graduated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor didn’t opt for 12th grade after failing in 11th grade. Anshula Kapoor holds a degree of Bachelor of Arts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan graduated from Columbia University, New York. After completing studies at Dhirubhai Ambani School, Ibrahim went to London for further studies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana has a master's degree in mass communication from Punjab University. Aparshakti Khurrana completed his graduation in Law from Chandigarh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor is a dropout of college after studying commerce for two years at Mithibai College. Karisma attended Sophia College for a few months and left college to pursue acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor learned filmmaking from the School of Visual Arts and method acting from Lee Strasberg Institute. Ridhima studied Bachelor of Design and Marketing at the American Intercontinental University in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt is only a 10th pass while her sister Shaheen graduated with a degree in filmmaking from a university in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan St. Xaviers College but left to pursue a film career. Arbaaz studied at Scindia School in Gwalior. Sohail completed his education at St. Stanislaus High School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science. Rhea did a course in Dramatic literature and theatre. Harshvardhan graduated with honors in Cinematography, Screenwriting, and Screenplay Writing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
