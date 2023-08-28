Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Bollywood celeb-approved outfit ideas to amp up your fashion game

Take inspiration from these top Bollywood actresses-approved ethnic outfit ideas to ace the festive look this Raksha Bandhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Deepika’s pink and beige embroidered suit set paired with a pair of gold pointed stilettos with high heels, heavy statement gold jhumkas proves we can never get enough of pink.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor exudes royalty vibes with this beautifully designed jacket paired with gharara pants. We love the retro twist with the sunglasses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina’s red sharara saree will give your festive fashion look the perfect twist of fusion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia gives major fashion goals with this ombre saree with shades of blue, pink and pastel orange, rounds off her minimal look with a lavender blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This baby pink Anarkali-style cape jacket with matching pants and a crop top underneath is the perfect example of keeping it easy yet stylish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dream Girl 2 star proves white never goes out of fashion with this sequin lehenga. Looks so ethereal, nai?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sita Ramam gives the perfect OOTD inspiration in this pastel pink embellished kurta with matching pants and sequin work on the dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka’s neon ruffle saree paired with a sequin blouse radiates major festive vibes and is a must-have in your ethnic wardrobe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi serves the perfect look for a casual day out in this red silk lehenga and gives us the easy breezy fashion vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you’re looking to experiment with out-of-the-box colour palettes, Kriti’s chocolate brown saree is just the one for you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
