Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Bollywood celeb-approved outfit ideas to amp up your fashion game

Take inspiration from these top Bollywood actresses-approved ethnic outfit ideas to ace the festive look this Raksha Bandhan.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s pink and beige embroidered suit set paired with a pair of gold pointed stilettos with high heels, heavy statement gold jhumkas proves we can never get enough of pink.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actor exudes royalty vibes with this beautifully designed jacket paired with gharara pants. We love the retro twist with the sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s red sharara saree will give your festive fashion look the perfect twist of fusion.

Alia Bhatt

Alia gives major fashion goals with this ombre saree with shades of blue, pink and pastel orange, rounds off her minimal look with a lavender blouse.

Sara Ali Khan

This baby pink Anarkali-style cape jacket with matching pants and a crop top underneath is the perfect example of keeping it easy yet stylish.

Ananya Panday

The Dream Girl 2 star proves white never goes out of fashion with this sequin lehenga. Looks so ethereal, nai?

Mrunal Thakur

The Sita Ramam gives the perfect OOTD inspiration in this pastel pink embellished kurta with matching pants and sequin work on the dupatta.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s neon ruffle saree paired with a sequin blouse radiates major festive vibes and is a must-have in your ethnic wardrobe.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi serves the perfect look for a casual day out in this red silk lehenga and gives us the easy breezy fashion vibes.

Kriti Sanon

If you’re looking to experiment with out-of-the-box colour palettes, Kriti’s chocolate brown saree is just the one for you.

