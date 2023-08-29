Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs about sibling bond to add to your festivities

Bollywood songs that celebrate the bond of siblings

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka - Hare Rama Hare Krishna

A timeless melody celebrating the love between siblings.

Yeh Bandhan Toh - Karan Arjun

This song portrays the eternal connection between brothers even beyond life.

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa - Raksha Bandhan

Another enchanting melody from the same movie, this soulful song sung by Arijit Singh is an ideal fit for the occasion.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana - Choti Bahen

A classic song that resonates with the emotions of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan Title Song

This profoundly moving track from Akshay Kumar's recent film will surely strike a chord with you and your sibling.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se - Resham Ki Dori

A heartwarming song that portrays the strong bond between a brother and sister.

Tere Sath Hoon Main - Raksha Bandhan

To express affection for your sister and assure her of your constant presence, dedicate this exquisite song.

Brothers Anthem - Brothers

This energetic track portrays the unbreakable bond and support between two brothers.

Bachpan Kahan - Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This song evokes nostalgia and highlights the cherished memories between siblings.

Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda - Kaajal

A sentimental song capturing the love and care a sister feels for her brother.

