Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 family dramas from the 90s to watch with your siblings on OTT

90s Family entertainers to watch on Raksha Bandhan's festive day.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Hum Saath Saath Hai

All-time favourite family entertainer Hum Saath Saath Hai is streaming on Netflix.

Karan Arjun

The story of two brothers is available on Zee 5.

Bandhan

Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff’s movie is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Josh

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s brother sister bond rocked in the movie, available on Sony Liv.

Kacche Dhage

Kacche Dhage is about 2 step brothers available on Amazon Prime Video.

Hum

The film about brothers standing for each other what may come is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

This romance musical family entertainer is available on Netflix.

Kishen Kanhaiya

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movie can be watched on Zee 5.

Swarg

Govinda and Rajesh Khanna’s Swarg is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Jo Jeeta Wohi SIkandar

This movie is about school life and friends is on Zee 5.

