Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 lesser-known siblings of South Indian stars

While Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan are big stars, do you know about their siblings?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan

Kutty Surumi is Dulquer Salmaan's sister and Mammootty's daughter and reportedly works as an artist.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan has a younger sister named Sreeja Kalyan who did not follow into her brother's footsteps.

Ram Charan’s elder sister

Ram Charan also has an elder sister Sushmita Konidela who reportedly owns the label Gold Box Entertainment.

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's younger sister Nisha Aggarwal tried her hands at films but has been away from limelight since 2014.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh's sister Revathy Suresh did not choose acting as a career despite being daughter of producer Suresh Kumar.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Ventakesh is a successful businessman.

Yash

Yash has a sister named Nandini who keeps herself away from glamour and showbiz.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu is reportedly a wedding planner.

Dhanush

Dhanush's sisters Vimalageetha and Karthiga Karthik stayed away from limelight while his brother is a producer.

Prabhas

Prabhas is the youngest of three siblings. He has a brother named Prabodh and sister named Pragathi.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde has a brother named Rishab Hegde who is reportedly a doctor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two elder brothers Jonath and David? They have stayed away from showbiz.

