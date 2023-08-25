Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 lesser-known siblings of South Indian stars

While Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan are big stars, do you know about their siblings?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Kutty Surumi is Dulquer Salmaan's sister and Mammootty's daughter and reportedly works as an artist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan has a younger sister named Sreeja Kalyan who did not follow into her brother's footsteps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan also has an elder sister Sushmita Konidela who reportedly owns the label Gold Box Entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal's younger sister Nisha Aggarwal tried her hands at films but has been away from limelight since 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh's sister Revathy Suresh did not choose acting as a career despite being daughter of producer Suresh Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Ventakesh is a successful businessman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash has a sister named Nandini who keeps herself away from glamour and showbiz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu is reportedly a wedding planner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush's sisters Vimalageetha and Karthiga Karthik stayed away from limelight while his brother is a producer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas is the youngest of three siblings. He has a brother named Prabodh and sister named Pragathi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde has a brother named Rishab Hegde who is reportedly a doctor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two elder brothers Jonath and David? They have stayed away from showbiz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!