Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 most popular siblings in Bollywood

These Bollywood siblings are truly family goals for all of their fans.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi and Janhvi’s have been each other's support system.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

The duo are inseparable and share a great bond.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun is the perfect bade bhaiya-cum-confidante for Anshula.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima and Ranbir share a fun and playful relationship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor

They are each other's friend and confidante.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

The siblings are each other's rock.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara and Ibrahim share a bond most siblings would be jealous of.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Saif has always been Soha's go to person.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta

Shweta and Abhishek are more like besties.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

They have the same friend circle and Suhana looks up to Aryan.

