Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 most popular siblings in Bollywood

These Bollywood siblings are truly family goals for all of their fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Khushi and Janhvi’s have been each other's support system.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo are inseparable and share a great bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun is the perfect bade bhaiya-cum-confidante for Anshula.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Riddhima and Ranbir share a fun and playful relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are each other's friend and confidante.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The siblings are each other's rock.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara and Ibrahim share a bond most siblings would be jealous of.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif has always been Soha's go to person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta and Abhishek are more like besties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have the same friend circle and Suhana looks up to Aryan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!