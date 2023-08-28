Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 most popular social media influencers and their siblings

Here are our top 10 picks of social media influencers and their siblings who are ruling over the internet with their content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
The Darbar brothers are known for their dance moves and also have a dance academy in Mumbai called ‘B You’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagma and her brother Mohammed have a huge fan base on social media and the audiences love their friends-like bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for their hilarious take on Punjabi families, the Kaushal brothers create funny and relatable content that is loved by several Bollywood stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While both Jannat and Ayaan are actors, the duo also have a strong influencer game on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek has a younger brother Nishchay Malhan and both of them are well-known YouTubers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The brother-sister duo never fail to win hearts with their hilarious content on Instagram and have a knack for satire and social commentary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sitlani duo are often seen appearing in each other’s Vlogs and Instagram reels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most popular sibling duos on Instagram, the Khurana sisters are known for their fashion A-game and also have a lifestyle podcast on Spotify.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Identical twins Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra, popularly known as Chinki-Minki, are known for their comic timing and in-sync performances on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This sibling duo are known for being each other’s pillar of strength and also attend red carpet events together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!