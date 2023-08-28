Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 most popular social media influencers and their siblings

Here are our top 10 picks of social media influencers and their siblings who are ruling over the internet with their content.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Awez and Zaid Darbar

The Darbar brothers are known for their dance moves and also have a dance academy in Mumbai called ‘B You’.

Nagma Mirajkar and Mohammed Ali

Nagma and her brother Mohammed have a huge fan base on social media and the audiences love their friends-like bond.

Govind and Vishnu Kaushal

Known for their hilarious take on Punjabi families, the Kaushal brothers create funny and relatable content that is loved by several Bollywood stars.

Jannat and Ayaan Zubair

While both Jannat and Ayaan are actors, the duo also have a strong influencer game on social media.

Abhishek Malhan and Nishchay

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek has a younger brother Nishchay Malhan and both of them are well-known YouTubers.

Saloni and Shubham Gaur

The brother-sister duo never fail to win hearts with their hilarious content on Instagram and have a knack for satire and social commentary.

Malvika and Jake Sitlani

The Sitlani duo are often seen appearing in each other’s Vlogs and Instagram reels.

Kritika and Deeksha Khurana

One of the most popular sibling duos on Instagram, the Khurana sisters are known for their fashion A-game and also have a lifestyle podcast on Spotify.

Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra

Identical twins Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra, popularly known as Chinki-Minki, are known for their comic timing and in-sync performances on Instagram.

Ashish Chanchlani and Muskan

This sibling duo are known for being each other’s pillar of strength and also attend red carpet events together.

