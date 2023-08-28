Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 movies to watch on OTT with your sibling

Celebrate your bond with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan 2023 with these heartwarming films on OTT.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Raksha Bandhan (2022)

It’s about a brother, played by Akshay Kumar, who is trying to get his sisters married and tackles issues like dowry. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Frozen (2013)

Frozen showcases the bond between Elsa and her sister Anna and how they find a way to get to each other. It is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

The film portrays the love between two brothers and is directed by Karan Johar. It is available on Netflix.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

The film with Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh playing siblings is about modern sibling bond. It is on Netflix.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

The movie about the great Milkha Singh and the bond he had with his sister will warm you heart. Watch it on Netflix.

Sarbjit (2016)

The film is based on the real story of a sister fighting with the whole system for her brother. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Bumm Bumm Bole (2010)

It’s about the love and innocence of a school-going brother-sister duo. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Dangal (2016)

The film beautifully highlights the bond between two sisters who are learning wrestling together. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

A film by Suraj Barjatya about family and togetherness is available on Netflix

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

The relationship between Aditi and her brother is too cute to miss. Catch it on Netflix.

