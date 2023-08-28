Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 movies to watch on OTT with your sibling

Celebrate your bond with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan 2023 with these heartwarming films on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
It’s about a brother, played by Akshay Kumar, who is trying to get his sisters married and tackles issues like dowry. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Frozen showcases the bond between Elsa and her sister Anna and how they find a way to get to each other. It is on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film portrays the love between two brothers and is directed by Karan Johar. It is available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film with Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh playing siblings is about modern sibling bond. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie about the great Milkha Singh and the bond he had with his sister will warm you heart. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the real story of a sister fighting with the whole system for her brother. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It’s about the love and innocence of a school-going brother-sister duo. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film beautifully highlights the bond between two sisters who are learning wrestling together. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A film by Suraj Barjatya about family and togetherness is available on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The relationship between Aditi and her brother is too cute to miss. Catch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
