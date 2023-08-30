Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 South Indian films to watch with your siblings on OTT

Make Raksha Bandhan 2023 all the more special with these films

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Anjali - Prime Video

A poignant story of a mentally challenged child and her siblings' unwavering love.

Annavaram- Prime Video

An action-packed film that showcases the protective nature of a brother towards his sister.

Annaatthe - Netflix

Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh's film that portrays the beautiful relationship between siblings.

God Father - Prime Video

A crime drama that explores the complexities of brotherly relationships.

Gorintaku - Zee 5

A classic film that portrays the emotional dynamics of a brother-sister relationship.

Siva Rama Raju - Aha

A family drama that highlights the bond between siblings and their sacrifices for each other.

Lucifer - Prime Video

A political thriller showcasing the dynamics of a brother's role in a powerful family.

Arjun - Disney + Hotstar

A drama that showcases the protective nature of a brother towards his married sister.

Pandavar Bhoomi - Prime Video

This family drama revolves around the bond between four brothers and explores their unity, struggles, and sacrifices for each other.

Thirupachi - MX Player

The story unfolds with action, emotions, and a strong sibling relationship at its core.

