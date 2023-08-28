Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 viral photos of Bollywood stars celebrating the festival

Here's looking at our favourite Bollywood celebrities celebrating the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan with their siblings over the years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Sara Ali Khan

Every year, Sara ties a Rakhi to her brothers Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik celebrated the festival last year with his cousin-sister and actor Pashmina Roshan.

Salman Khan

Salman and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail celebrate the festival with all glory with their two sisters, Arpita and Alvira.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana shares a close bond with her brother and never misses a chance to visit him on the festival of Rakhi.

Ananya Panday

Ananya ties the knot to her cousin brother Ahaan Panday each year.

Alia Bhatt

As Alia shares a special bond with Karan Johar, she ties Rakhi to his son Yash Johar every year.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik shares an adorable bond with sister Kritika and often takes to Instagram to share videos of their fun banter.

Priyanka Chopra

Near or far, Priyanka never fails to tie a Rakhi on her brother Siddharth’s hand.

Neha Kakkar

Neha shares an adorable bond with brother Tony and the duo celebrate the festival with much fervour.

Arjun Kapoor

Sonam and cousin brother Arjun share a unique bond and never fail to celebrate the festival of Rakhi together.

