Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 viral photos of Bollywood stars celebrating the festival

Here's looking at our favourite Bollywood celebrities celebrating the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan with their siblings over the years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Every year, Sara ties a Rakhi to her brothers Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik celebrated the festival last year with his cousin-sister and actor Pashmina Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail celebrate the festival with all glory with their two sisters, Arpita and Alvira.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana shares a close bond with her brother and never misses a chance to visit him on the festival of Rakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya ties the knot to her cousin brother Ahaan Panday each year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Alia shares a special bond with Karan Johar, she ties Rakhi to his son Yash Johar every year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik shares an adorable bond with sister Kritika and often takes to Instagram to share videos of their fun banter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Near or far, Priyanka never fails to tie a Rakhi on her brother Siddharth’s hand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha shares an adorable bond with brother Tony and the duo celebrate the festival with much fervour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam and cousin brother Arjun share a unique bond and never fail to celebrate the festival of Rakhi together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!