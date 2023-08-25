Raksha Bandhan 2023: TOP 13 Bollywood BFFs who are like siblings

Take a look at BFFs from Bollywood who are like siblings and share an adorable bond.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor

Varun and Arjun have known each other for ages. They are a riot together. Don't believe us? Watch their Koffee With Karan episodes together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor

From being work buddies to BFFs, Ayan and Ranbir share an amazing bond in real life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday   

They are known in the circle as Charlie's Angels. Shanaya and Suhana also cheered for Ananya at the screening of her film Dream Girl 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman and Sajid have been so close that they once planned on getting married on the same day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Amrita and Kareena are inseparable. In fact, Amrita is closer to Bebo than she is to her own sister Malaika.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Salman and Sanjay have had their differences, but their bond is intact. Just like any sibling relationship where fights only bring them closer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir and Aditya have been thick as thieves for years now. Their bond in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani too dished out BFF-cum-brotherhood goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra

Varun and Sidharth debuted in the industry together with Student of the Year. Their bromance is adored by their fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Ritesh and Farhan have been friends for years and have given the best films together. They are like brothers who uplift each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma

Gulshan and Vijay bonded on the sets of Dahaad and it was Gulshan who outed latter’s relationship with Tamannaah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher

Sikander and AB have been friends since childhood. They have been each other's support system and biggest cheerleaders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta

Sonam and Masaba have been friends for a long time. They both are like fashionista sisters, super stylish and classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer and Arjun are pretty famous for their bromance and have been friends even before they were cast in Gunday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pan India South Indian movies that failed to find an audience

 

 Find Out More