Raksha Bandhan 2023: TOP 13 Bollywood BFFs who are like siblings

Take a look at BFFs from Bollywood who are like siblings and share an adorable bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Varun and Arjun have known each other for ages. They are a riot together. Don't believe us? Watch their Koffee With Karan episodes together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From being work buddies to BFFs, Ayan and Ranbir share an amazing bond in real life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are known in the circle as Charlie's Angels. Shanaya and Suhana also cheered for Ananya at the screening of her film Dream Girl 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Sajid have been so close that they once planned on getting married on the same day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita and Kareena are inseparable. In fact, Amrita is closer to Bebo than she is to her own sister Malaika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Sanjay have had their differences, but their bond is intact. Just like any sibling relationship where fights only bring them closer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Aditya have been thick as thieves for years now. Their bond in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani too dished out BFF-cum-brotherhood goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun and Sidharth debuted in the industry together with Student of the Year. Their bromance is adored by their fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh and Farhan have been friends for years and have given the best films together. They are like brothers who uplift each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulshan and Vijay bonded on the sets of Dahaad and it was Gulshan who outed latter’s relationship with Tamannaah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sikander and AB have been friends since childhood. They have been each other's support system and biggest cheerleaders.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam and Masaba have been friends for a long time. They both are like fashionista sisters, super stylish and classy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer and Arjun are pretty famous for their bromance and have been friends even before they were cast in Gunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
