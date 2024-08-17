Raksha Bandhan 2024: A look at lesser known siblings of top South Indian actors

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2024

Ram Charan has two sisters. The younger one is Sreeja Konidela who has kept away from limelight.

His elder sister Sushmita too stays away from glitz and glam.

Yash has a younger sister named Nandini. They celebrate Raksha Bandhan with utmost enthusiasm.

Pooja Hegde's brother is named Rishabh Hegde. He is reportedly an orthopaedic surgeon.

Dulquer Salmaan has a sister named Kutty Surumi. Unlike her father and brother, she did not enter movies.

Dhanush has three siblings. He has two sisters Karthika Devi and K. Vimala Geetha. He also has a brother named Selvaraghavan who is a director.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two brothers - Jonathan Prabhu and David Prabhu. She shares an excellent bond with her siblings.

Sai Pallavi has a sister named Pooja Kannan who is also an actress.

Kajal Aggarwal has a younger sister named Nisha Agarwal. She is a former actress in South cinema.

Taapsee Pannu has a sister named Shagun Pannu. Often the actress shares cute and sweet pictures with her sister.

