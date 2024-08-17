Raksha Bandhan 2024: A look at lesser known siblings of top South Indian actors
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 17, 2024
Ram Charan has two sisters. The younger one is Sreeja Konidela who has kept away from limelight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His elder sister Sushmita too stays away from glitz and glam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yash has a younger sister named Nandini. They celebrate Raksha Bandhan with utmost enthusiasm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde's brother is named Rishabh Hegde. He is reportedly an orthopaedic surgeon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan has a sister named Kutty Surumi. Unlike her father and brother, she did not enter movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush has three siblings. He has two sisters Karthika Devi and K. Vimala Geetha. He also has a brother named Selvaraghavan who is a director.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has two brothers - Jonathan Prabhu and David Prabhu. She shares an excellent bond with her siblings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi has a sister named Pooja Kannan who is also an actress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal has a younger sister named Nisha Agarwal. She is a former actress in South cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu has a sister named Shagun Pannu. Often the actress shares cute and sweet pictures with her sister.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao movie hits century
Find Out More