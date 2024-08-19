Raksha Bandhan 2024: Aamir Khan and more Muslim celebs who celebrate the festival

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan once celebrated Rakhi with West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee.

Huma Qureshi ties rakhi to Saqib Saleem and the two look cute together.

Farah Khan celebrates the festival with brother Sajid Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan ties rakhi to her brother.

Aamir Khan's sister said that they celebrate the festival together.

Zayed Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her sister Farah.

Sara Ali Khan ties rakhi to brothers Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh.

Salman Khan celebrates the festival with his sisters Arpita and Alvira.

Hrithik Roshan and Farah Ali Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.

Hina Khan celebrates the festival with her brother.

