Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best on-screen sibling bonds that will leave you emotional

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2024

A look at the best on-screen sibling jodi that will leave you emotional.

As Isri Kaur and Milkha Singh, Divya Dutta, and Farhan Akhtar won hearts in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda's on-screen chemistry in Sarbjit will make you praise them.

Rohan and Rahul Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan perfectly captured the essence of sibling bonds.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, who played Ayesha and Kabir Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do made everyone fall for them.

Max and Shirley's bond with Josh adds an emotional depth to their character.

Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh Rajput as Vidya and Ishaan in Kai Po Che had an affectionate bond.

Hum Saath Saath Hain film showcases the unity among siblings.

Vijay and his sister Shiksha's bond in Agneepath was shown as protective.

Akshay Kumar's character in Raksha Bandhan, along with his sisters, symbolizes the essence of bhai-behen ka rishta.

