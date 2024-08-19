Raksha Bandhan 2024: Bollywood stars who are friends but as close as siblings

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have starred in several films togerher and fans love their jodi.

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher's friendship os four decades old an they consider each other brothers.

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan share a strong bond and they consider each other as siblings.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are inseparable and the two starred in Gunday film together.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have managed to win million of hearts with their love for each other.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta have been friends for a long time now.

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur love to chill together and their film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani gave friendship goals to all.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan are besties and are often spotted enjoying vacation, dinners together.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday often share snippets of their collective childhood memories on the social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora share a special kind of bond and their cute pictures will make you fall for them.

