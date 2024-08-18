Raksha Bandhan 2024: Most loved brother-sister duos in Bollywood

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2024

Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are the most stylish duos.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have each other's back.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda share a deep bond.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam look cute together.

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor always stand beside each other.

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty became each other's support systems.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most adorable sibling teams.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are often seen supporting each other.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are in love with each other.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem give major siblings goals.

