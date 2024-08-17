Raksha Bandhan 2024: Siblings who became each other's strength during their parents' separation
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 17, 2024
Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor proved that sibling bond is above everything. Especially in tough times like their parents' separation and death of their mother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even when Sridevi passed away, Arjun Kapoor and Anushla Kapoor stood like pillars of strength by step-siblings Janhvi and Khushi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan too have witnessed the ugly separation of parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, their sibling bond remained unaffected and it only grew stronger.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor witnessed separation of parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But their bond grew stronger and now Bebo and Lolo are more like besties.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ira Khan and Junaid Kapoor make for a supportive sibling duo who are always there for each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna and Rinkie Khanna are daughters of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia. Twinkle once shared that Rinkie is always by her side when she is in trouble.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar demonstrate a very strong brother-sister relationship. They are Javed Akhtar's kids from first wife Honey Irani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari and brother Reyansh share a very strong bond. They have seen mother Shweta Tiwari struggle through her marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kalki 2898 AD on Netflix and Prime Video, watch these movies set in dystopian future on OTT
Find Out More