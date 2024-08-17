Raksha Bandhan 2024: Siblings who became each other's strength during their parents' separation

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2024

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor proved that sibling bond is above everything. Especially in tough times like their parents' separation and death of their mother.

Even when Sridevi passed away, Arjun Kapoor and Anushla Kapoor stood like pillars of strength by step-siblings Janhvi and Khushi.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan too have witnessed the ugly separation of parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

However, their sibling bond remained unaffected and it only grew stronger.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor witnessed separation of parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

But their bond grew stronger and now Bebo and Lolo are more like besties.

Ira Khan and Junaid Kapoor make for a supportive sibling duo who are always there for each other.

Twinkle Khanna and Rinkie Khanna are daughters of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia. Twinkle once shared that Rinkie is always by her side when she is in trouble.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar demonstrate a very strong brother-sister relationship. They are Javed Akhtar's kids from first wife Honey Irani.

Palak Tiwari and brother Reyansh share a very strong bond. They have seen mother Shweta Tiwari struggle through her marriage.

