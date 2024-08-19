Raksha Bandhan 2024: These Bollywood and TV celebs lost their siblings forever
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 19, 2024
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lost his sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui due to advanced-stage breast cancer.
Sajid Khan, the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid lost his brother Wajid Khan due to cardiac arrest.
Fahmaan Khan's brother and Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan died of a neurological disorder.
Zain Imam mourned the death of his brother Sayed Taqi Imam who passed away due to COVID-19.
Salman Khan's cousin Abdullah Khan passed away after a prolonged illness.
Mahhi Vij's brother passed away and the actress penned an emotional note on Instagram for him.
Nikki Tamboli lost her brother, Jatin Tamboli.
Mukesh Khanna's elder sister died due to congestion in the lungs.
Akshay Kumar’s cousin and TV actor Sachin Kumar died of heart attack.
Ajay Devgn lost his cousin Anil Devgan who directed him in films such as Raju Chacha and Blackmail.
