Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top 8 celeb siblings who are also best friends
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 16, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share a strong bond with each other.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan adore each other and look super cute.
Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna give major siblings goals.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor make everyone fall in love with their jodi.
Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are famous pair on the list.
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon re ready to take on the world.
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have always been there for each other.
Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana who manage to turn heads with their hard work.
