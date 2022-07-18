Bhumi Pednekar's stunning transformation

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most gorgeous actresses who've made it on her own and based on her talent. Her transformation from the first film to now has been amazing too.

Shivani Pawaskar

Bhumi's first film

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurana. She weighed a lot but soon after the film, Bhumi lost weight and has been stunning everyone with her amazing looks.

Bhumi rocks weightloss

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the actresses who's left everyone with a fat reduction like that. She is a mega inspiration for the youngsters out there.

Oozing the oomph

Ever since she lost weight, Bhumi has been experimenting with her style and looks and winning hearts. Here's one of her gorgeous photoshoots.

Thigh-high slit

Bhumi Pednekar be like, 'want me to wear a thigh-high slit? bring it on!' There's not an outfit she can carry.

A desi belle

Uff, she looks so gorgeous. Bhumi Pednekar's diet is not that difficult either. She just maintains proportions and exercises every day.

Truly an influencer

If you wanna take inspiration from actresses, Bhumi Pednekar is too cool a name. She's a foodie, she's winning hearts with her films and she is also a fitness inspiration.

Boss lady

Here's Bhumi Pendekar in a tux, dishing out boss lady vibes. She means to be the boss lady of herself and her worl, atta girl!

