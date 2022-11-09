Stunner in blazer

If you are a fashion lover then you may go gaga over Rakul as she looked gorgeous in this purple blazer.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Professional look

The diva looked beautiful in this blazer ensemble by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani.

Source: Bollywood

Purple woman

Rakul's pink and pastel coloured blazer satin outfit has ¾ sleeves and is good for any interview session.

Source: Bollywood

Boss lady

Rakul opted to wear a blazer from Gnama clothing brand and was looking like a self made woman.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul's fashionable pick

The diva wore a lime green blazer and looked all gorgeous in the frame. She is surely slaying like a boss.

Source: Bollywood

Blazer makeup

The actress went for glossy lips, kohl and tied her mess in a sleek pony. The lime blazer made her look smart.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect look

Rakul Preet knows to add glamour to all her outfits. This makes her look perfect in whatever she wears.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

