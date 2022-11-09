If you are a fashion lover then you may go gaga over Rakul as she looked gorgeous in this purple blazer.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked beautiful in this blazer ensemble by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani.Source: Bollywood
Rakul's pink and pastel coloured blazer satin outfit has ¾ sleeves and is good for any interview session.Source: Bollywood
Rakul opted to wear a blazer from Gnama clothing brand and was looking like a self made woman.Source: Bollywood
The diva wore a lime green blazer and looked all gorgeous in the frame. She is surely slaying like a boss.Source: Bollywood
The actress went for glossy lips, kohl and tied her mess in a sleek pony. The lime blazer made her look smart.Source: Bollywood
Rakul Preet knows to add glamour to all her outfits. This makes her look perfect in whatever she wears.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!