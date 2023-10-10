Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani love story is right out of a romantic novel

The mushy love story of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani will make you feel lovedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the cutest lovebirds in B-town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since confirming their relationship, the duo has been spreading love and affection all over town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh once shared how her relationship with Producer Jackky Bhagnani started.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul and Jaccky have been neighbour for years but they never interacted with each other ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were not even friends until lockdown happened.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both interacted during the lockdown phase and started hanging out together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the initial 3-4 months the couple was just hanging without any facade of their identity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eventually and organically the comfort between the two grew and they got close to each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Rakul’s birthday in 2021, producer Jackky Bhagnani made a mushy post on Instagram wishing the love of his life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo is now rumoured to tie the knot soon but there is no official confirmation from the couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
