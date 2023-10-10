Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani love story is right out of a romantic novel

The mushy love story of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani will make you feel loved

Rupal Purohit

Oct 10, 2023

Rakul and Jaccky’s Love Story

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are the cutest lovebirds in B-town.

Romantic Revelations

Since confirming their relationship, the duo has been spreading love and affection all over town.

A Love Story Unveiled

Rakul Preet Singh once shared how her relationship with Producer Jackky Bhagnani started.

It all started from being neighbours

Rakul and Jaccky have been neighbour for years but they never interacted with each other ever.

Lockdown played cupid

They were not even friends until lockdown happened.

Neighbours to friends

Both interacted during the lockdown phase and started hanging out together.

Hangout magic

For the initial 3-4 months the couple was just hanging without any facade of their identity.

Comfort and closeness increased

Eventually and organically the comfort between the two grew and they got close to each other.

Made it official

On Rakul’s birthday in 2021, producer Jackky Bhagnani made a mushy post on Instagram wishing the love of his life.

Is marriage on the cards?

The duo is now rumoured to tie the knot soon but there is no official confirmation from the couple.

