Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding to have a fun menu with a twist

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get married on February 21st in Goa.

The wedding will be eco-friendly with digital invites and no crackers.

Special attention will also be paid to the food menu, which will be largely gluten- and sugar-free.

Rakul Preet Singh especially is known for being health-conscious and follows a healthy diet.

A separate menu with healthier options like sushi is available for the health-conscious guests.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, attending the wedding, might enjoy this special menu.

Both actors are also working on the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan produced by Jackky.

Rakul Preet has upcoming movies like Indian 2 and a romantic comedy as well.

Meanwhile, Jackky will be busy promoting his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releasing in April 2024.

The couple has delayed their honeymoon due to the busy schedules.

