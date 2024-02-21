Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's combined net worth will blow your mind
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get married on February 21, 2024, in Goa in an eco-friendly manner.
They are considered one of the wealthiest couples in Bollywood as their combined net worth is around Rs 84 crore
Rakul Preet’s net worth at Rs 49 crore meanwhile Jackky's stands at a good 35 crore as well.
Rakul Preet Singh began her career in 2009 and has worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.
After more than a decade she now owns properties in Mumbai and Hyderabad, including a luxurious apartment and a 3-BHK house.
Rakul also spent Rs 2.92 crore on a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS in 2023.
Jackky Bhagnani is the son of producer Vashu Bhagnani and heads Pooja Entertainment.
Pooja Entertainment has produced several successful films, including ‘Coolie No. 1’ and ‘Bell Bottom.’
The Bhagnanis reside in a 6,000-square-foot residence in Bandra, Mumbai, and own multiple luxury cars like Lamborghini Gallardo and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
Their sustainable wedding choice reflects their commitment to environmental consciousness.
