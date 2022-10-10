Rakul Preet Singh's best onscreen chemistry celebs

Rakul Preet Singh turns a year older on October 10. The actress will be seen in Doctor G film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Here is a list of actors Rakul looks best with.

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh share best chemistry as they were seen in Runway 34. The two impressed everyone with their bond.

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in Sardar Ka Grandson

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh looked fab in Sardar Ka Grandson film. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them.

Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh in Sarrainodu

Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh starred in Sarrainodu. Their perfect and on-point chemistry impressed everyone.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet in Cuttputlli

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet were seen in Cuttputlli film and their romantic song Saathiya was amazing.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in Doctor G which will be released on October 14.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in Aiyaary

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh played perfect lovebirds in Aiyaary.

