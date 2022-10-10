Rakul Preet Singh turns a year older on October 10. The actress will be seen in Doctor G film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Here is a list of actors Rakul looks best with.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh share best chemistry as they were seen in Runway 34. The two impressed everyone with their bond.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh looked fab in Sardar Ka Grandson film. Their chemistry will make you fall in love with them.Source: Bollywood
Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh starred in Sarrainodu. Their perfect and on-point chemistry impressed everyone.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet were seen in Cuttputlli film and their romantic song Saathiya was amazing.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in Doctor G which will be released on October 14.Source: Bollywood
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh played perfect lovebirds in Aiyaary.Source: Bollywood
