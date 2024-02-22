Rakuul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma and other Top 10 actresses who ditched red on their wedding day
Janhvi Sharma
Feb 22, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani chose pastel hues and floral themes for their lavish wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakuul Preet Singh wore an hand embroidered lehenga for her wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a golden saree for her wedding ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal chose to wear a pale gold lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt wore an ivory gold Sabyasachi saree for her wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma wore a blush pink lehenga for her wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini actress Asin wore a gold lehenga with intricate detailing on them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Rajput wore a pink pastel lehenga with short-sleeved blouse and a beautifully embroidered skirt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Kapoor wore an ivory gold chanderi saree designed by Anamika Khanna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Athiya Shetty looked pretty in a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
