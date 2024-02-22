Rakuul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma and other Top 10 actresses who ditched red on their wedding day

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani chose pastel hues and floral themes for their lavish wedding.

Rakuul Preet Singh wore an hand embroidered lehenga for her wedding.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a golden saree for her wedding ceremony.

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal chose to wear a pale gold lehenga.

Alia Bhatt wore an ivory gold Sabyasachi saree for her wedding.

Anushka Sharma wore a blush pink lehenga for her wedding.

Ghajini actress Asin wore a gold lehenga with intricate detailing on them.

Mira Rajput wore a pink pastel lehenga with short-sleeved blouse and a beautifully embroidered skirt.

Rhea Kapoor wore an ivory gold chanderi saree designed by Anamika Khanna.

Athiya Shetty looked pretty in a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece.

