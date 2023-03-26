Ram Charan and Upasana love story will make your heart go Mmmm

Ram Charan and Upasana's love tale is fascinating, interesting and will totally make you believe in true love. Read to know more about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni shell out couple goals from the Tollywood industry.
Upasana came from a family that had a good business network and met Ram once at a sports club.
Initially, the pair used to fight every day.
The pair took five years to realise that they loved one another.
The pair told their parents that they wanted to get married.
The only reason they agreed was as the pair knew each other since a long time.
The engagement ceremony happened at Temple Tree Farms, Hyderabad back on December 11, 2011.
The pair got married on June 14, 2012, in front of close family and friends.
Ram had once revealed in his interview that he married his best friend.
The fairytale pair makes us believe that true love does exist.
