Ram Charan and Upasana love story will make your heart go Mmmm

Ram Charan and Upasana's love tale is fascinating, interesting and will totally make you believe in true love. Read to know more about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Ideal pair

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni shell out couple goals from the Tollywood industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where they met

Upasana came from a family that had a good business network and met Ram once at a sports club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fights

Initially, the pair used to fight every day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Took time

The pair took five years to realise that they loved one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Convince

The pair told their parents that they wanted to get married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parents agreed

The only reason they agreed was as the pair knew each other since a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Engagement

The engagement ceremony happened at Temple Tree Farms, Hyderabad back on December 11, 2011.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love marriage

The pair got married on June 14, 2012, in front of close family and friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best friend

Ram had once revealed in his interview that he married his best friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Couple goals

The fairytale pair makes us believe that true love does exist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the most beautiful eyes

 

 Find Out More