Ram Charan beams with joy as he and Upasana Kamineni bring Mega Princess home
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are the new celebrity parents.
Upasana and her baby girl came out of Apollo Hospital reportedly at 1 pm today in Hyderabad.
Yes! Ram is ready to take his little one home along with his wife.
This is the first time Ram made a public appearance with his baby girl.
Ram's baby was born on June 20 at 1.49 am.
The couple got blessed with a daughter post 11 years of their wedding.
It is interesting to note that Ram's dad and his daughter share the same birth date.
Ram also revealed that Upasana has recovered after the delivery.
Ram thanked the doctors, staff members at Apollo hospitals, Hyderabad who took care of his wife and child.
Ram also told the press that Upasana's delivery did not have any compliations.
Upasana and Ram are indeed on cloud nine as the prayers of his fans wondered like magic.
