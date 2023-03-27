Ram Charan birthday: RRR star's GRAND bash on sets of Kiara Advani starrer is UNMISSABLE 

It's Power Star Ram Charan Teja's birthday today and the actor clocks 38 years of handsomeness. Ram got a birthday surprise on the sets of Kiara Advani starrer RC 15. In this web story, you'll get a glimpse of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023
Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan's gorgeous wife took to her social media handle and to share a video of all the love her dear husband has been receiving from fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This month is indeed special as Ram Charan had his hands full. From his film RRR winning an Oscar to his overseas schedule, Ram seems to have had the best birthday month ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being praised and being a global star, Ram Charan is still grounded in his roots and loves his fans. Here are some snaps of him expressing his gratitude for all the love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan is currently shooting for RC 15 alongside Kiara Advani. The star got a starry welcome on his birthday eve.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan was showered with rose petals as he dropped by on the sets of RC 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Ram Charan with Kiara Advani, S Shankar and producer Dil Raju.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan cuts the cake with RC 15 team. He held the director and producer's hands while cutting the cake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan's fans who were gathered for the celebrations poured loads of rose petals on the star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The birthday boy was seen asking fans to stop showering petals as the cake was not being seen. Just look at the hideous cake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were fireworks as Ram Charan celebrated his birthday with the team of RC 15. Kiara was seen capturing the moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
