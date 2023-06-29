AI imagines top 10 South Indian actors as monks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
Ram Charan as a monk looks down to Earth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas looks cute as a monk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Looks like Rana Daggubati is ready for his spiritual journey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How about Jr.NTR being a monk?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Allu Arjun is all ready to be spiritual.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An artist named wild.trance created this image of Dhanush and of the other stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi's look post Farzi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan is wild and free as a monk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu is the cute monk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya looks killer as a sadhu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AI has shown South Indian actors on a spiritual journey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have been shown as monks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood movies featuring double roles that left everyone confused and entertained
Find Out More