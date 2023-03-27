Ram Charan Teja birthday special: Total net worth of the RRR star

RRR star Ram Charan is one of the highest-paying South Indian stars. Here, take a look at his net worth which are all things commendable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

Ram Charan’s net worth

It is estimated to be 175 Million that is around Rs 1370 crore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's cost for RRR

The star was given an amount of Rs 45 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's charge for next

Reportedly for his next film the actor charged Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brand endorsement charge

Reprtedly he charges Rs 1.8 crore for endorsing every product.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's home

He stays in a bungalow that is spread across 25,000 square feet in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's home price

It is estimated to be around Rs 38 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Penthouse

He has a luxurious penthouse in the city of Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Real estate

The RRR star has many real estate properties across India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cars

The RRR star Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. It is customised and is around Rs 4 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Owner of many cars

Reportedly the star also has Audi Martin V8 Vantage, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover Autobiography, Aston Martin, and Ferrari Portofino.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ram Charan and Upasana love story will make your heart go Mmmm

 

 Find Out More