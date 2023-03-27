Ram Charan Teja birthday special: Most loved films of the RRR star

RRR star Ram Charan has turned a year older today. We have made a compilation of his most amazing movies which you need to see immmediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

Rangasthalam 1985 (2018)

Ram Charan played the role of a deaf man in Sukumar's film. His character is Chitti Babu who is the engineer of his village named Rangasthalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR (2022)

The actor essayed Alluri Sitarama Raju who is a patriotic freedom fighter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruva (2016)

The actor essayed the role of a police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magadheera (2009)

This was Ram Charan's second movie and had a plot of good against evil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Orange (2010)

The film was directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and had Ram Charan and Genelia in pivotal roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yevadu (2014)

The film had Rama Charan, Shruti Haasan, Amy Jackson, Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govindudu Andari Vaadele (2014)

Ram Charan plays an NRI whereas Kajal Aggarwal plays his love interest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naayak (2013)

Ram Charan's film was a blockbuster in 2013.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangasthalam (2018)

Chittibabu (Ram Charan) fights his villages local government and Phanindra Bhupathi who is the corrupt president.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Racha

This masala movie was directed by Sampath Nandi and has been produced by R. B. Choudary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ram Charan and Upasana love story will make your heart go Mmmm

 

 Find Out More