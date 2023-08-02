Ram Charan to Allu Arjun: Top 10 South Indian heroes who have side businesses

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has a movie theater in Hyderabad and has a franchise of a popular US-based restaurant

Ram Charan

Besides owning a bunch of theaters, he owns an airline called True Jet. It is not in operation for some time now.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda owns an apparel brand called Rowdy Wear and also has a movie theater that is under construction

Nagarjuna

He is a shareholder in Annapurna Studios, which was started by his father

Naga Chaitanya

Chay owns a cloud kitchen called Shoyu

Dulquer Salmaan

He owns a car trading website and a chain of dental clinics in Chennai

Mahesh Babu

Besides owning a movie theater, he has a restaurant as well

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay owns a couple of theaters and a few banquet halls in Chennai.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati owns a talent management agency in Hyderabad and also manages Rama Naidu Studios.

Arya

Arya owns a restaurant called Sea Shell which is popular for mouthwatering food

