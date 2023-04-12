South Indian stars who own private jets

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Ram Charan is the owner of Trujet which is his own airline service. He goes for family trips in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajnikanth has his own private plane which he uses for professional and personal commitments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara has purchased her own private plane for her personal need.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas has his own private plane which he uses for business trips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun reportedly has a six-seater private jet which he got after marrying Allu Sneha Reddy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akkineni Nagarjuna has a private jet that he uses for his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu has his own private jet in which he travels with wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan has a private charter flight which he uses for professional and personal commitments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR reportedly has a private jet that costs Rs 80 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi loves to travel to places via his private jet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 gangster films to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More