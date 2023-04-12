South Indian stars who own private jets
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Ram Charan is the owner of Trujet which is his own airline service. He goes for family trips in the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajnikanth has his own private plane which he uses for professional and personal commitments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara has purchased her own private plane for her personal need.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas has his own private plane which he uses for business trips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun reportedly has a six-seater private jet which he got after marrying Allu Sneha Reddy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akkineni Nagarjuna has a private jet that he uses for his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu has his own private jet in which he travels with wife Namrata Shirodkar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan has a private charter flight which he uses for professional and personal commitments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR reportedly has a private jet that costs Rs 80 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi loves to travel to places via his private jet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 gangster films to watch on OTT
Find Out More