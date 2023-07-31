Ram Charan to Jr NTR: Tollywood heroes who played physically challenged characters

Many upcoming and versatile actors of Tollywood are playing challenging characters to prove their acting mettle.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Ram Charan

The RRR star's net worth is reportedly Rs 1,370 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangasthalam

In this Sukumar directorial, he played a hearing-impaired person in this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR

Jr NTR makes sure his directors come up with characters that are interesting to work with and watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Lava Kusa

In this film, the actor played someone who stutters when angry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay always impressed the audiences and fans with amazing his performance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Liger

In this film, he plays someone who has stuttering and anger issues

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akkineni Nagarjuna

This senior actor of Tollywood has played many challenging characters till now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oopiri

In this Tamil and Telugu bilingual, he played a millionaire entrepreneur who is paraplegic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravi Teja

Popularly called Mass Maha Raja, this actor is known for his versatile acting

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raja The Great

In this film he played a visually impared person who's on a mission to save the heroine

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kaalkoot, One Friday Night and more new movies, web series to watch for free on Jio Cinema

 

 Find Out More