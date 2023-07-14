Ram Charan to Prabhas: Tollywood heroes with multiple projects in the lineup

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Jr NTR is currently working for Devara with Koratala Siva. This film is slated for release on April 5.

After this film, he will join hands with Prashanth Neel. He has War 2 in pipeline.

Pawan Kalyan has four projects in hand. His next film BRO is slated for release on Jul 28

He has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh an OG in the pipeline

He has Project K in his pipeline and also a film with Maruthi, titled Raja Deluxe

Ram Charan is shooting for Game Changer which is a Shankar directorial

He has films lined up with directors Buchhi Babu Sana and Narthan in the pipeline

