Ram Charan to Prabhas: Tollywood heroes with multiple projects in the lineup
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Jr NTR is currently working for Devara with Koratala Siva. This film is slated for release on April 5.
After this film, he will join hands with Prashanth Neel. He has War 2 in pipeline.
Pawan Kalyan has four projects in hand. His next film BRO is slated for release on Jul 28
He has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh an OG in the pipeline
He has Project K in his pipeline and also a film with Maruthi, titled Raja Deluxe
Ram Charan is shooting for Game Changer which is a Shankar directorial
He has films lined up with directors Buchhi Babu Sana and Narthan in the pipeline
