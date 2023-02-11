Ram Charan to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 South Indian actors who own expensive outfits

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan to Rashmika Mandanna; a look at the MOST expensive outfits owned by South Indian celebs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns an all-white outfit reportedly worth Rs. 11,300.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna owns a backless gown reportedly worth Rs. 3 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia owns a black floral gown reportedly worth Rs. 2,96,489.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan owns a zebra print shirt reportedly worth Rs. 2 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh owns a silver lehenga reportedly worth Rs. 1.74 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna owns Dolce & Gabbana knitted top reportedly worth Rs. 2,05,881 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia also owns a funky sweatshirt reportedly worth Rs. 87,000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna owns a Gucci sweater reportedly worth Rs. 1,26, 440.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a yellow suit with an embellished layers reportedly worth Rs 1,59,000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna owns a stunning floral flutter dress reportedly worth Rs. 63,000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
