South Indian celebs who run successful side business

Here is the list of South Indian celebs who own side business

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia is the founder of an online jewelry store named White & Gold.

Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay owns several wedding halls in Chennai.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun owns a luxurious theater named AAA Cinemas.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna runs a resto-bar at Hyderabad’s posh area Jubilee Hills.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha has her own line of clothing named Saaki.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu owns a restaurant in Banjara Hills Hyderabad.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan owns airline named TruJet.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan runs a production company names Isidro.

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya runs a cloud kitchen named Shoyu

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is a co-founder of CAA KWAN, a talent management company.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran owns a chain of wellness centres and spas in Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is the founder of jewelry brand Marsala.

