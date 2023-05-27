South Indian celebs who run successful side business

Here is the list of South Indian celebs who own side businessSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Tamannah Bhatia is the founder of an online jewelry store named White & Gold.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay owns several wedding halls in Chennai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun owns a luxurious theater named AAA Cinemas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna runs a resto-bar at Hyderabad’s posh area Jubilee Hills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha has her own line of clothing named Saaki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu owns a restaurant in Banjara Hills Hyderabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan owns airline named TruJet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan runs a production company names Isidro.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naga Chaitanya runs a cloud kitchen named ShoyuSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati is a co-founder of CAA KWAN, a talent management company.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran owns a chain of wellness centres and spas in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal is the founder of jewelry brand Marsala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
