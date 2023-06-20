Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni and more celebs who are proud parents of a girl child

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a beautiful baby girl on June 20.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were blessed with Raha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have a daughter called Devi Basu Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy Ganguly and Rohit Roy who got married in November 2015, are also parents to daughter Reanna who was born in June, 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with a baby girl on September 29, 2017, whom they called Inaaya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are blessed with two girls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani welcomed a baby girl into their lives on October 14 this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal became parents to a baby girl in March.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer have a baby girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on February 24, 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many celebs have been lucky as they have been blessed with a girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For some, it was even more special as they embraced parenthood for the first time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora has the best athleisure for Yoga and here's proof

 

 Find Out More