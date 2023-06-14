Ram Charan, Upasana wedding anniversary: A look at their filmi love story

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana met during their college days.

From casual college buddies they became besties.

Ram and Upasana's families knew beforehand that they were plunging ahead with their relationship.

During the shooting of Magadheera, Ram realized that he was missing Upasana.

After Magadheera Ram dated Upasana, before which they just had a distant bond.

The families of Ram and Upasana had no issues and the pair got engaged on December 11, 2011, at Temple Tree Farms, Hyderabad.

It was on June 14, 2012, that Ram married Upasana and they had a happily ever after.

The pair had a grand wedding reception on June 14, 2012, at Hotel Novotel, Hyderabad.

Upasana had to adjust a lot as per Ram's profession.

The pair stay happily at Hyderabad’s posh locality, Jubilee Hills.

The pair is celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today.

The couple is expecting their baby next month.

