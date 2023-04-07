Ram Gopal Varma's Top controversies and confessions

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023

In his book Guns and Thighs, RGV mentioned how he was smitten by Urmila Matondkar's beauty from face to figure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly Ram Gopal Verma faced legal charges for shooting pornographic movie with adult star Mia Malkova in Hyderabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RGV had once shamed a female journalist who criticised the movie. He criticised her face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He had once slammed Swachcha Bharat Ad by saying PM Modi should know such ads will make India dirtier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Gopal Varma was a fan of Sridevi and said that her fans love her because of her thundering thighs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In his autobiography Guns and Thighs, he spoke about feeling for Sridevi and how he won't forgive Boney Kapoor for getting an angel in his kitchen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RGV reportedly had to pay Rs 10 lakh for copying portions of Sholay in his movie Aag which was distorted and infringed moral rights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly RGV does not approve of banning porn. He called the same harmless fun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He slammed the existence of God for not saving the devotees who were killed in Pushkar attacks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Gopal Varma had once also questioned the existence of Lord Ganesha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

