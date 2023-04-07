Ram Gopal Varma's Top controversies and confessions
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2023
In his book Guns and Thighs, RGV mentioned how he was smitten by Urmila Matondkar's beauty from face to figure.
Reportedly Ram Gopal Verma faced legal charges for shooting pornographic movie with adult star Mia Malkova in Hyderabad.
RGV had once shamed a female journalist who criticised the movie. He criticised her face.
He had once slammed Swachcha Bharat Ad by saying PM Modi should know such ads will make India dirtier.
Ram Gopal Varma was a fan of Sridevi and said that her fans love her because of her thundering thighs.
In his autobiography Guns and Thighs, he spoke about feeling for Sridevi and how he won't forgive Boney Kapoor for getting an angel in his kitchen.
RGV reportedly had to pay Rs 10 lakh for copying portions of Sholay in his movie Aag which was distorted and infringed moral rights.
Reportedly RGV does not approve of banning porn. He called the same harmless fun.
He slammed the existence of God for not saving the devotees who were killed in Pushkar attacks.
Ram Gopal Varma had once also questioned the existence of Lord Ganesha.
