Ramadan 2023: Did you know these celebs fast during the holy month of Ramzan?

Take a look at popular celebrities who offer Rozas during Ramadan despite their busy schedules

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Sana Khan

She has a spiritual attitude and believes this month brings her closer to almighty.

Huma Qureshi

Huma observes her Rozas during Ramzan despite her busy schedule.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan fasts every day during Ramzan and also hosts iftaar party for friends.

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem who is a brother of Huma Qureshi follows in the footsteps of his sister.

Gauahar Khan

The actress not only fasts but turns into a devoted Muslim during this month.

Irfan Pathan

Despite erratic weather conditions and match schedules Irfan Pathaan fast for entire month of Ramzan

Yusuf

Indian cricketer Yusuf also fast during the holy month of Ramzan

DJ Khaleed

The American-Palestinian music producer and superstar regularly fast during Ramadan

Zaheer Khan

Along with fasting Zaheer serves iftaar to the poor during Ramzan

Moeen Ali

Cricketer Moeen Ali also keeps his fasts during the holy month.

