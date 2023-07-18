Ramayan maker Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra shocks in bikini

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Sakshi Chopra is great granddaughter of Ramanad Sagar who created the iconic mythological tv show Ramayan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakshi often shares her bold and hot photos on her Instagram account.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has shocked people with her bold and exposing looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netizens compared her with Urfi Javed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently Sakshi Chopra’s bikini pics went viral on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakshi Chopra looks killer in this picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netizens say that she is giving tough competition to Urfi Javed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans went berserk on these pictures of Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakshi style in a fancy checkered bikini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakshi flaunts her toned body in this photo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 nerve-wracking horror movies on Netflix

 

 Find Out More