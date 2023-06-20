Ramayan vs Adipurush star cast fee will leave your mind blown

Rupal Purohit

Jun 20, 2023

Adipurush is facing backlash over its portrayal of the Hindu epic. Netizens are claiming 1987 television series Ramayana was way better than the Prabhas starrer.

Here is a look at the star cast fees of Ramayan tv show and Adipurush

Prabhas who played Lord Ram in Om Raut directorial charged a whopping amount of Rs 100-150 crore.

Arun Govil popularly known as Lord Ram from Ramanad Sagar’s Ramayan was paid Rs 40 lakhs.

Kriti Sanon who played Sita aka Janki took home a paycheck of Rs 3 crore.

Dipika Chikhlia who is still recognised as Sita was paid Rs 20 lakhs for her role.

Devdatta Nage took home Rs 2 crore for portraying Hanuman in Adipurush.

Dara Singh essayed Hanuman in tv show Raamayan. His fee was Rs 35 lakhs.

Sunny Singh received Rs 1.5 crore to essay Laxman.

Sunil Lehri was paid Rs 15-18 lakhs for playing Laxman.

Saif Ali Khan earned Rs 3 crore for essaying Lankesh aka Raavan.

Arvind Trivedi played Raavan in 1987 tv series Ramayan and was paid Rs 30 Lakhs.

