Ramayana and more top 10 most awaited films of Bollywood

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2024

Bhooth Bangla is the most awaited horror comedy film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jolly LLB 3 will release on April 10, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 will arrive on Diwali 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Housefull 5 will arrive on June 6, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sky Force stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in main roles. It will release on January 25, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan productions is backing Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. It is expected to release on Republic Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's Raid will release on February 21, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's Sikandar is expected to arrive during Eid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramayana wis expected to arrive in the last quarter of 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan who will reprise his role as Major Kabir and the film will release on August 14, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It will release on December 25, 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 pictures of Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma will set the internet on fire

 

 Find Out More