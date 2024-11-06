Ramayana and more top 10 most awaited films of Bollywood
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 06, 2024
Bhooth Bangla is the most awaited horror comedy film.
Jolly LLB 3 will release on April 10, 2025.
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 will arrive on Diwali 2025.
Housefull 5 will arrive on June 6, 2025.
Sky Force stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in main roles. It will release on January 25, 2025.
Aamir Khan productions is backing Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. It is expected to release on Republic Day.
Ajay Devgn's Raid will release on February 21, 2025.
Salman Khan's Sikandar is expected to arrive during Eid.
Ramayana wis expected to arrive in the last quarter of 2025.
War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan who will reprise his role as Major Kabir and the film will release on August 14, 2025.
Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It will release on December 25, 2025.
