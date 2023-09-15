Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer delayed after a massive fallout?

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana gets delayed due to the producers' massive fallout over difference in opinions; will Nitesh Tiwari's directorial be shelved?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Ramayana delayed?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana gets delayed after the massive fallout between the producers reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fallout reason

Producers Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra, and Allu Aravind were supposed to produce the Ramayana, but due to differences of opinion, they had a fallout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir least interested?

Due to the indecisiveness among the producers, Ranbir too is losing interest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash may also walk off

The rumours are rife that even Yash is showing disinterest; the KGF star is supposed to play Raavan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush's failure effect?

After the debacle of Adipurush, the producers are re-planning and working on the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia quits Ramayana

Due to date-related issues, Alia has quit the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramayana on floors

Nitesh Tiwari was supposed to start filming by the end of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Three-part series

Nitesh Tiwari is planning to make the Ramayana into three-part series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi to replace Alia?

There is a huge buzz that the South Diva has been approached for Sita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramayana shelved?

Looking at the constant delays, it looks like Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana may get shelved.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

