Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer delayed after a massive fallout?

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana gets delayed due to the producers' massive fallout over difference in opinions; will Nitesh Tiwari's directorial be shelved?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana gets delayed after the massive fallout between the producers reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Producers Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra, and Allu Aravind were supposed to produce the Ramayana, but due to differences of opinion, they had a fallout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to the indecisiveness among the producers, Ranbir too is losing interest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rumours are rife that even Yash is showing disinterest; the KGF star is supposed to play Raavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the debacle of Adipurush, the producers are re-planning and working on the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to date-related issues, Alia has quit the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Tiwari was supposed to start filming by the end of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Tiwari is planning to make the Ramayana into three-part series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is a huge buzz that the South Diva has been approached for Sita.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Looking at the constant delays, it looks like Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana may get shelved.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!