Ramayana: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan replace Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in AI reimagination

Nitesh Tiwari is planning for a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Ramayana

The upcoming new movie Ramayana is the most talked about subject in Bollywood right now.

Nitesh Tiwari’s dream project

Director Nitesh Tiwari is contemplating to make his dream project a magnum opus.

Lord Ram

Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Lord Ram.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

An AI artist has imagined how Ranbir may look in the character of Lord Ram.

Other alternatives for the lead

What if Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan would portray Lord Ram in Ramayana?

Shah Rukh Khan

AI artist has reimagined Jawan actor in the mythological role.

SRK as Lord Ram

Shah Rukh Khan looks more like his character from the film Ashoka.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has never played a god’s character in movies, what if he portrayed Lord Ram?

Sai Pallavi

South actress Sai Pallavi is reported to play the role of Sita and AI has reimagined how she will look in the character.

Sunny Deol

Reportedly Sunny Deol will play the role of Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.

