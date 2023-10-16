Ramayana: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan replace Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in AI reimagination

Nitesh Tiwari is planning for a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
The upcoming new movie Ramayana is the most talked about subject in Bollywood right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Nitesh Tiwari is contemplating to make his dream project a magnum opus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Lord Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An AI artist has imagined how Ranbir may look in the character of Lord Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What if Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan would portray Lord Ram in Ramayana?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AI artist has reimagined Jawan actor in the mythological role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan looks more like his character from the film Ashoka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has never played a god’s character in movies, what if he portrayed Lord Ram?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South actress Sai Pallavi is reported to play the role of Sita and AI has reimagined how she will look in the character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Sunny Deol will play the role of Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
